Friends of Hythe Primary School (PTA)

Offered by

Friends of Hythe Primary School (PTA)

About this shop

World Book Day Costume Shop

Cute Mouse dress : Age 4-6 years item
Cute Mouse dress : Age 4-6 years
£5

Dress and headband

Giganotosaurus Rocky : Age 4-6 years item
Giganotosaurus Rocky : Age 4-6 years
£5

All in one

Mr Fox : Age 4-6 years item
Mr Fox : Age 4-6 years
£5

Attached waist coat, Jacket and fur hood

Old Man : Age 4-6 years item
Old Man : Age 4-6 years
£5

Top, Trousers, Hat and cane

Viking Girl : Age 4-6 years item
Viking Girl : Age 4-6 years
£5

Dress and wrist cuffs

Country Girl : Age 4-6 years item
Country Girl : Age 4-6 years
£5

Dress, Vest, Scarf, Belt and Hat

50’s Pink Lady : Age 4-6 years item
50’s Pink Lady : Age 4-6 years
£5

Jacket

Egyptian Prince : Aged 4-6 years item
Egyptian Prince : Aged 4-6 years
£5

Tunic and headpiece

Evacuee Boy : age 4-6 years item
Evacuee Boy : age 4-6 years
£5

Jacket, Trousers, Mock Shirt, Bag, Hat and Name Tag

Nurse Costume : age 4-6 years item
Nurse Costume : age 4-6 years
£5

Dress and Headpiece

The Greatest Showman : Age 4 - 6 years item
The Greatest Showman : Age 4 - 6 years
£5

Red Coat

Victorian Mary Poppins : 4 - 6 years item
Victorian Mary Poppins : 4 - 6 years
£5
Miss Hearts - age 4 - 6 years item
Miss Hearts - age 4 - 6 years
£5

Dress and Felt Crown

Medieval Knight : age 4-6 years item
Medieval Knight : age 4-6 years
£5

Hooded Top, Belt and Trousers

Country Girl : Age 4 - 6 years item
Country Girl : Age 4 - 6 years
£5

Dress and Head band

Native American : age 4 - 6 years item
Native American : age 4 - 6 years
£5

Fringed Dress and Feather Headpiece

Shakespeare : age 7 - 9 years item
Shakespeare : age 7 - 9 years
£5

Jacket, Trousers, Boot cuffs, moustache and Goatee

Dentist : age 7 - 9 years item
Dentist : age 7 - 9 years
£5

Coat

Cat Lover : age 7 - 9 years item
Cat Lover : age 7 - 9 years
£5

Dressing Gown and Socks

Annie : age 7 - 9 year item
Annie : age 7 - 9 year
£5

Dress and Wig

Ninja : Age 7 - 9 years item
Ninja : Age 7 - 9 years
£5

Jumpsuit, Hood, Overpiece, Belt and Bands

Medieval Knight : age 7 - 9 years item
Medieval Knight : age 7 - 9 years
£5

Hooded Top, Trousers and Belt

Spaceman : age 7 - 9 years item
Spaceman : age 7 - 9 years
£5

Headpiece and Jumpsuit

The Greatest Showman : age 7-9 years item
The Greatest Showman : age 7-9 years
£5

Red coat

Peter Rabbit : age 7-9 years item
Peter Rabbit : age 7-9 years
£5

Jacket, waistcoat, Neckerchief, Headband

90’s Relax : age 7-9 years item
90’s Relax : age 7-9 years
£5

Top, Trousers and Headband

20’s flapper : age 7-9years item
20’s flapper : age 7-9years
£5

Dress and headband

Mary Poppins : age 7-9years item
Mary Poppins : age 7-9years
£5

Dress, Hat and Scarf

Dorothy of Oz : age 7-9years item
Dorothy of Oz : age 7-9years
£5

Dress and Headband

Cat Girl : 7-9 years item
Cat Girl : 7-9 years
£5

Dress and headpiece

Frida Blue dress : age 7-9years item
Frida Blue dress : age 7-9years
£5

Blue dress and headband

50’s Poodle Dress : age 10-12 years item
50’s Poodle Dress : age 10-12 years
£5

Dress

Mr Fox : age 10 - 12years item
Mr Fox : age 10 - 12years
£5

Waistcoat and headpiece

Doctors Coat : age 10-12 years item
Doctors Coat : age 10-12 years
£5

Coat

Mary Poppins : 10 -12 years item
Mary Poppins : 10 -12 years
£5

Dress and hat

Tiger Onesie : 10-12 years item
Tiger Onesie : 10-12 years
£5

Onesie

Miss Mad Hatter : age 10-12 years item
Miss Mad Hatter : age 10-12 years
£5

Attached waistcoat, Cravat, Top Hat

Dorothy: age 10-12 years item
Dorothy: age 10-12 years
£5

Dress and headband

Tudor Princess : Age 10 - 12 years item
Tudor Princess : Age 10 - 12 years
£5

Dress and crown

Sheep Onesie : age 10-12 years item
Sheep Onesie : age 10-12 years
£5

Onesie

Dentist Coat : age 10-12years item
Dentist Coat : age 10-12years
£5

Coat

Cruella Evil Madame: age 10-12years item
Cruella Evil Madame: age 10-12years
£5

Dress and Gloves

The Greatest Showman - age 10-12 years item
The Greatest Showman - age 10-12 years
£5

Coat

Medieval Night : age 10 - 12 years item
Medieval Night : age 10 - 12 years
£5

Trousers, top and belt

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