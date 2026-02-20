World Book Day Lending Library

About this shop
Stormtrooper child costume - age 7-8 years.
Includes jumpsuit and mask.
Made from 100% recycled polyester with velcro fastening to the back
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Spiderman child costume - age 8-10 years.
Wheelchair friendly costume with accessibility feeding flap, seatless pants (see photo) and mask.
Made from 100% polyester with elastic velcro waist and separate velcro fastening top.
Don't use a wheelchair? The top and the trousers are separate so you can just wear the top if that's a more sensory friendly option!
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Buzz Lightyear child costume - age 5-6 years.
Adaptive costume with velcro fastening to the wrists, back and legs.
Includes jumpsuit and fabric hood.
Made from 100% polyester.
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Minnie Mouse child costume - age 5-6 years.
Adaptive costume with velcro fastening to the back.
Includes dress and headband ears.
Made from 92% polyester, 8% elastane.
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Cinderella child costume - age 5-6 years.
Adaptive costume with velcro fastening to the back.
Includes dress.
Made from 92% polyester, 8% elastane.
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!