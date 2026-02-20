Sparkle Sheffield

Offered by

Sparkle Sheffield

About this shop

World Book Day Lending Library

Stormtrooper - age 7-8 years item
Stormtrooper - age 7-8 years
£1

Stormtrooper child costume - age 7-8 years.


Includes jumpsuit and mask.


Made from 100% recycled polyester with velcro fastening to the back


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Wheelchair Spiderman - age 8-10 years item
Wheelchair Spiderman - age 8-10 years item
Wheelchair Spiderman - age 8-10 years
£1

Spiderman child costume - age 8-10 years.


Wheelchair friendly costume with accessibility feeding flap, seatless pants (see photo) and mask.


Made from 100% polyester with elastic velcro waist and separate velcro fastening top.


Don't use a wheelchair? The top and the trousers are separate so you can just wear the top if that's a more sensory friendly option!


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.


Buzz Lightyear - age 5-6 years item
Buzz Lightyear - age 5-6 years
£1

Buzz Lightyear child costume - age 5-6 years.


Adaptive costume with velcro fastening to the wrists, back and legs.


Includes jumpsuit and fabric hood.


Made from 100% polyester.


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.


Minnie Mouse - age 5-6 years item
Minnie Mouse - age 5-6 years
£1

Minnie Mouse child costume - age 5-6 years.


Adaptive costume with velcro fastening to the back.


Includes dress and headband ears.


Made from 92% polyester, 8% elastane.


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Cinderella - age 5-6 years item
Cinderella - age 5-6 years
£1

Cinderella child costume - age 5-6 years.


Adaptive costume with velcro fastening to the back.


Includes dress.


Made from 92% polyester, 8% elastane.


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!