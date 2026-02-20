World Book Day Lending Library

Stormtrooper child costume - age 7-8 years.





Includes jumpsuit and mask.





Made from 100% recycled polyester with velcro fastening to the back





** PLEASE NOTE **





The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.





All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.