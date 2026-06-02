Hubb Leicestershire

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Hubb Leicestershire

About this event

World Cup Screening @The Hubb

42 London Rd

Oadby, Leicester LE2 5DH, UK

Brazil vs Morocco Screening | Sat 13th June | KO 11pm
Pay what you can

Join us at The Hubb to watch Brazil vs Morocco in a relaxed brothers-only environment. Ticket sales help support Hubb Leicestershire initiatives and community projects.

France vs Senegal Screening | Tue 16th June | KO 8pm
Pay what you can

Join us at The Hubb to watch France vs Senegal in a relaxed brothers-only environment. Maghrib salah will be prayed at Masjid Adam (A.S), just a 2-minute walk away. Ticket sales help support Hubb Leicestershire initiatives and community projects.

England vs Croatia Screening | Wed 17th June | KO 9pm
Pay what you can

Join us at The Hubb to watch England vs Croatia in a relaxed brothers-only environment. Maghrib salah will be prayed at Masjid Adam (A.S), just a 2-minute walk away. Ticket sales help support Hubb Leicestershire initiatives and community projects.

Scotland vs Morocco Screening | Fri 19th Jun | KO 11pm
Pay what you can

Join us at The Hubb to watch Scotland vs Morocco in a relaxed brothers-only environment. Ticket sales help support Hubb Leicestershire initiatives and community projects.

France vs Iraq Screening | Wed 22nd Jun | KO 10pm
Pay what you can

Join us at The Hubb to watch France vs Iraq in a relaxed brothers-only environment. Ticket sales help support Hubb Leicestershire initiatives and community projects.

England vs Ghana Screening | Tue 23rd Jun | KO 9pm
Pay what you can

Join us at The Hubb to watch England vs Ghana in a relaxed brothers-only environment. Maghrib salah will be prayed at Masjid Adam (A.S), just a 2-minute walk away. Ticket sales help support Hubb Leicestershire initiatives and community projects.

Turkey vs USA Screening | Fri 26th Jun | KO 3am
Pay what you can

Join us at The Hubb for a late-night World Cup screening of Turkey vs USA in a relaxed brothers-only environment. Ticket sales help support Hubb Leicestershire initiatives and community projects.

Panama vs England Screening | Sat 27th Jun | KO 10pm
Pay what you can

Join us at The Hubb to watch Panama vs England in a relaxed brothers-only environment. Ticket sales help support Hubb Leicestershire initiatives and community projects.

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