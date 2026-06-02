World Cup Screening @The Hubb

About this event
Join us at The Hubb to watch Brazil vs Morocco in a relaxed brothers-only environment. Ticket sales help support Hubb Leicestershire initiatives and community projects.
Join us at The Hubb to watch France vs Senegal in a relaxed brothers-only environment. Maghrib salah will be prayed at Masjid Adam (A.S), just a 2-minute walk away. Ticket sales help support Hubb Leicestershire initiatives and community projects.
Join us at The Hubb to watch England vs Croatia in a relaxed brothers-only environment. Maghrib salah will be prayed at Masjid Adam (A.S), just a 2-minute walk away. Ticket sales help support Hubb Leicestershire initiatives and community projects.
Join us at The Hubb to watch Scotland vs Morocco in a relaxed brothers-only environment. Ticket sales help support Hubb Leicestershire initiatives and community projects.
Join us at The Hubb to watch France vs Iraq in a relaxed brothers-only environment. Ticket sales help support Hubb Leicestershire initiatives and community projects.
Join us at The Hubb to watch England vs Ghana in a relaxed brothers-only environment. Maghrib salah will be prayed at Masjid Adam (A.S), just a 2-minute walk away. Ticket sales help support Hubb Leicestershire initiatives and community projects.
Join us at The Hubb for a late-night World Cup screening of Turkey vs USA in a relaxed brothers-only environment. Ticket sales help support Hubb Leicestershire initiatives and community projects.
Join us at The Hubb to watch Panama vs England in a relaxed brothers-only environment. Ticket sales help support Hubb Leicestershire initiatives and community projects.
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