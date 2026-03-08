Wyton School Community Association's Easter Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Each ticket sold will be allocated a unique number. Click on the Add button to increase the number of tickets you wish to purchase.
This platform does not charge the WSCA meaning all the money raised through donations goes directly to the charity. To cover their costs, those purchasing raffle tickets are provided with the option of making an additional contribution. This is optional so please put in £0 if you do not wish to pay anything extra.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!