YAC trip to the National Archives

About this event
Child ticket
This ticket includes train travel, drop your child off at Chertsey museum at 8:30am.
Drop your child off at the National Archives at 10:30 and meet them again at 12:45
Adult space- only book if needed to support your child.
This includes train travel- meet us at 8:30 at Chertsey museum.
Adult space- only book if needed to support your child.
Meet us at the National Archives at 10:30am.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!