Friends of Chertsey Museum

Hosted by

Friends of Chertsey Museum

About this event

YAC trip to the National Archives

The National Archives

Richmond TW9 4DU, UK

Child National Archives and train travel
£13

Child ticket

This ticket includes train travel, drop your child off at Chertsey museum at 8:30am.

Child National Archives only
£5

Drop your child off at the National Archives at 10:30 and meet them again at 12:45

Accompanying adult National Archives and train travel
£16

Adult space- only book if needed to support your child.

This includes train travel- meet us at 8:30 at Chertsey museum.

Accompanying adult National Archives only-
£5

Adult space- only book if needed to support your child.

Meet us at the National Archives at 10:30am.

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