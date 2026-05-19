Year 3 Disco

About this event
Includes a drink and crisps.
Teachers will take pupils to the school hall for the Disco, and then parents/carers will pick up at 4pm from the KS1 playground - just like they are for afterschool clubs.
If you can, it would be super, super kind if you could buy another ticket for a pupil who can't afford it.
The PTFA work with the school to make sure pay it forward tickets reach the right people. We hope that every child in Year 5 will be able to make it! :)
£
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