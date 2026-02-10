PTFA Friends of Cliftonville Primary School & Pre-School

PTFA Friends of Cliftonville Primary School & Pre-School

Year 4 Disco

At School

General Admission
£2.50

Includes a drink and crisps.


The teacher's will take the pupils to the hall for the Disco, and then you will pick up at 4pm from the playground - like they are for clubs.

£2.50

If you can, it would be super super kind if you could buy another ticket for a pupil who can't afford it.

The PTFA will make sure it gets to the right people. We hope that every child in Year 4 will be able to make it! :)

