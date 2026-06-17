Widey Court PTA
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Widey Court PTA

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Widey Court PTA

About this event

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Year 6 Leavers BBQ

Widey Ln

Crownhill, Plymouth PL6 5JS, UK

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Booking Place
Free

Join us at our Farewell to our Year 6 children.

We are asking adults to contribute to the costs of food this year, to help our planning. Your Children have been catered for.

Food Order: Burger
£1

This is for each adult- children have been catered for.

Food Order: Cheese Burger
£1

This is for each adult- children have been catered for.

Food Order: Hot dog
£1

This is for each adult- children have been catered for.

Food Order: Spicy Bean Burger
£1

This is for each adult- children have been catered for.

Drinks Order: 1 can soft drink
£1

This is for each adult- children have been catered for.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!