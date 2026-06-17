Year 6 Leavers BBQ

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Join us at our Farewell to our Year 6 children.
We are asking adults to contribute to the costs of food this year, to help our planning. Your Children have been catered for.
This is for each adult- children have been catered for.
This is for each adult- children have been catered for.
This is for each adult- children have been catered for.
This is for each adult- children have been catered for.
This is for each adult- children have been catered for.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!