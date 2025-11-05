Your Support Matters CIC Memberships 2025

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
£15 per month
Do you employ your own team of Personal Assistants (PAs) through a direct payment or personal health budget?
YSM membership is here to support you as an employer — so you’re not navigating things on your own.
For just £15 a month, you become part of a supportive membership designed around disabled people who employ their own PAs.
✔ Practical employer support
Get guidance on being a good employer — from managing working relationships to handling challenges with confidence.
✔ Advice you can trust
Access clear, lived-experience-led support rooted in the social model of disability and independent living.
✔ One-to-one support when you need it
Members can access individual support to talk through issues, decisions, or concerns around employing PAs.
✔ Connection with others
Be part of a community of disabled employers who understand what it’s really like to manage your own support.
✔ Discounted training and support
Members receive reduced rates on additional training, workshops, and specialist support from YSM.
✔ Confidence and peace of mind
Know you have somewhere to turn — whether you’re new to employing PAs or have been doing it for years.
Being an employer can be empowering — but it can also be isolating and complex. YSM membership gives you ongoing, affordable support so you can stay in control of your support, your choices, and your life.
£15 a month. No long-term contracts. Support that works around you.
Valid until March 26, 2027
Are you a public sector provider in general practice or social care seeking tailored training support?
YSM offers bespoke training to help services understand and apply the social model of disability, independent living, and inclusive practice. Our membership provides customised support based on your organisation’s needs, with discounted access to additional training and guidance.
Designed to be practical and relevant, our support helps you deliver confident, person-centred services.
Valid until March 26, 2027
Are you a Personal Assistant supporting a disabled person through a direct payment or personal health budget?
YSM PA Membership is designed to support you in your role, help you build confidence, and connect you with other PAs who understand the work you do.
Being a PA can be rewarding but isolating. YSM membership offers a supportive space to learn, reflect, and grow, while strengthening positive working relationships with employers.
Supportive. Practical. Built around real PA roles
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!