Your Support Matters CIC Memberships 2025

£15 per month

Do you employ your own team of Personal Assistants (PAs) through a direct payment or personal health budget?

YSM membership is here to support you as an employer — so you’re not navigating things on your own.

For just £15 a month, you become part of a supportive membership designed around disabled people who employ their own PAs.

What you get as a member

✔ Practical employer support

Get guidance on being a good employer — from managing working relationships to handling challenges with confidence.

✔ Advice you can trust

Access clear, lived-experience-led support rooted in the social model of disability and independent living.

✔ One-to-one support when you need it

Members can access individual support to talk through issues, decisions, or concerns around employing PAs.

✔ Connection with others

Be part of a community of disabled employers who understand what it’s really like to manage your own support.

✔ Discounted training and support

Members receive reduced rates on additional training, workshops, and specialist support from YSM.

✔ Confidence and peace of mind

Know you have somewhere to turn — whether you’re new to employing PAs or have been doing it for years.

Why membership matters

Being an employer can be empowering — but it can also be isolating and complex. YSM membership gives you ongoing, affordable support so you can stay in control of your support, your choices, and your life.

£15 a month. No long-term contracts. Support that works around you.