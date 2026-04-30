Ysgol Wepre PTA colour Run

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About this event
All children are advised to wear eye protection, Please ensure your child brings goggles or sunglasses on the day. (please note they WILL get colourful!)
Haven't got sunglasses? or don't want to wear your best? With this option we will provide your child with sunglasses. All children are advised to wear eye protection - Whilst goggles are the best form of eye protection sunglasses are often used.
Don't let the kids have all the fun, have a go yourself! from 3pm we will be opening the course to Adults and non Wepre pupil siblings. Don't worry you wont have to run alone! Any child that has already taken part in the event will be able to run the course again for FREE!
Don't let the kids have all the fun, have a go yourself! from 3pm we will be opening the course to Adults and non Wepre pupil siblings. Don't worry you wont have to run alone! Any child that has already taken part in the event will be able to run the course alongside the parent/guardian for FREE!
This is your chance to gunge Mr Davies AND raise money for Ysgol Wepre at the same time! 2 lucky winners will get the chance to gunge Mr Davies at approximately 3pm. Winners names will be drawn on the day. A massive thankyou to Mr Davies for volunteering for this!!! Get those tickets now! Enter the name you would like adding to each raffle ticket.
Once you have tackled the course head to the colour zone and have fun getting even more colourful (sorry parents!) this is a great opportunity to get individual photos, group photos or just have the chance to throw the colour over your children!
PLEASE NOTE DUE TO H&S WE CAN ONLY ALLOW POWDER BOUGHT AT OUR EVENT TO BE USED ONSITE - THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS.
Once you have tackled the course head to the colour zone and have fun getting even more colourful (sorry parents!) this is a great opportunity to get individual photos, group photos or just have the chance to throw the colour over your children!
PLEASE NOTE DUE TO H&S WE CAN ONLY ALLOW POWDER BOUGHT AT OUR EVENT TO BE USED ONSITE - THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!