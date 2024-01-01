Logo
Barbara Ann McDaniel Social Services

Campaign Title: Home Sweet Home: Empowering Teachers, Enriching Education" Objective: To Provide safe and comfortable housing for teachers in Ghana, enhancing their well-being and overall performance in the classroom.

donationForm:chooseAmount
$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimer1common:zeffyTipDisclaimer2

donationForm:confirmDonation
donationForm:donation
$0.00
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end
common:freeFormsBy