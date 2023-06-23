Nina W. Fountain Memorial Endowed Scholarship - This scholarship was established in 2000 to honor the long service and dedication of Mrs. Nina W. Fountain to the college in many ways. Mrs. Fountain served as President of the ECC Foundation Board of Directors from its establishment in 1982 until 2004. This scholarship is awarded to students in any curriculum.
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