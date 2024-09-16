Overflow Music is dedicated to worshiping and celebrating God, aiming to help others experience His peace and love. Our music is deeply rooted in Scripture, believing that hearing God's words can uplift and strengthen us. I pray that this praise music blesses you as much as it has blessed me. Feel free to share it with anyone who might find it uplifting. There’s no obligation to give, but any support you choose to provide will go directly to this music ministry and aid my mission to reach the next generation for Christ. All glory to Him!" (College LIfe Adventures is a Non-Profit I founded to reach youth in college, it has now expanded to reach all ages so goes by Life Adventures. You can check out our website at lifeadventuresinc.org)