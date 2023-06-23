Dr. Deborah Lane Lamm Endowed Scholarship - A native of Eastern North Carolina, Dr. Deborah Lane Lamm has devoted her life’s work to the education of students in rural North Carolina. Dr. Lamm served as President of Edgecombe Community College from 2004-2018, becoming the College’s first female president and culminating a 39-year career in the North Carolina Community College System. With a background in English, a strong support for the arts, and a dedication to education, Dr. Lamm has championed preparing students for success in the workforce and creating a thriving community. During her tenure at Edgecombe Community College, Dr. Lamm established the Biotechnology and Medical Simulation Center, the Center for Innovation, the Performing Arts Series, the EDGE Scholarship, the Keihin Endowed Faculty Chair, and pioneered unique programs and partnerships including those with Historic Preservation, Global Education, Student Success, and Distance Learning. She has many notable accomplishments including being named the national 2017 Southern Regional Chief Executive Officer by the Association of Community College Trustees and serving as the President of the N.C. Association of Community College Presidents. The Dr. Deborah Lane Lamm Endowed Scholarship is established by her husband, W. Carnell Lamm, Jr., and her daughter, Laura Ashley Lamm.