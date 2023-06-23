Dr. Hartwell H. Fuller, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Established in 2011, this scholarship honors Dr. Fuller, a lifelong educator who taught at Rocky Mount Senior High School, Wilson Technical College, and Pitt Community College. In 1968, Dr. Fuller joined ECC as Director of Adult Education. In the years that followed, he also served as Dean of Instruction and Vice President. In 1994, he was named President of ECC, where he served until his retirement in 2004. This scholarship is awarded to students in any curriculum.
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