Stanley Leon Daughtridge Memorial Endowed Scholarship - This scholarship was established by Mrs. Stanley L. Daughtridge in 1997. Mr. Daughtridge taught at South Edgecombe High School for 9 years and then worked for 28 years for the United States Soil Conservation Service. He served in many professional and civic organization. The scholarship is awarded to students in any curriculum.
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