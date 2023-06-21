Glen and Patricia Daughtridge Endowed Scholarship - This scholarship was established in 2013 to financially assist an ECC student in his or her educational endeavors. Mr. Daughtridge’s mother, a first grade teacher who taught over 500 students to read, instilled in him the importance of education and helping others. Patricia Daughtridge was also an educator for many years. A student in any curriculum may receive this scholarship.
Choose an amount:
$
You'll receive a tax receipt for making a donation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your donation goes to our mission!