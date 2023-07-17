C. Rudolph Knight Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Edgecombe Community College was established in 2023 by friends and family to honor C. Rudolph Knight . C. Rudolph Knight was hired by Charles B. McIntyre, the first president of Edgecombe Community College, as the college’s first professional level African American employee. He taught business courses for seven years and was then the Director of Continuing Education for 21 years before retiring in 1997. During these years, he continued his education, earning Master of Science degrees in Education Administration, Library Science and Adult Education from East Carolina University. Knight was very active in civic and community affairs. He was the guru of Edgecombe County African American history. He co-authored three books with his partner, Lawrence Auld, on Edgecombe County African American history. He also wrote a column on local African American history for The Daily Southerner from 2003 to 2013. He was featured in articles in the Daily Southerner, the Rocky Mount Telegram, and the News and Observer, describing his work, his historical interests, and his genealogical studies. He was a strong advocate for education and believed that education was essential. The Knight and Auld families would like the scholarship to benefit students who have a strong zeal for business and pursuing an education in the business field.
