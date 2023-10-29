Hello everyone we are collecting CASH or Any DONATIONS for Gentle used Clothing Shoes Household Items, Pictures, Pots & Pans, Furniture ETC: Lets be a Blessing to these families that need everyday daily living items. All sizes clothing, Shoes.. just whatever you don't want Not going to wear anymore or Simply cleaning out your closet or home. Please INBOX ME FOR DONATIONS OR ANY QUESTIONS. I'lI share location drop off or I'll pickup if needed. Be a blessing to someone else in need Thank you Donate to make a difference
