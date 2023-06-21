Baker M. Bass, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship - This scholarship was established in 2002 by the Edgecombe-Tar River Foundation and Mabry’s brother, Bill Bass, to honor Mr. Bass’ 40 years as editor of the local paper, The Daily Southerner. He contributed many humorous columns over the years and especially loved and worked to promote and preserve the Tar River. This scholarship is awarded to students in any curriculum.
Choose an amount:
$
You'll receive a tax receipt for making a donation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your donation goes to our mission!