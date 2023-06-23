Dr. Jerry and Faye Price Endowed Scholarship at Edgecombe Community College - Established in 2021 by Dr. and Mrs. Jerry Price, this scholarship is awarded to full or part time students enrolled in Continuing Education Programs, such as Welding, Small Engine Repair, Construction Academy, Automotive, Collision and Repair, Cosmetology, Plumbing, HVAC-Air Conditioning, Agri-Business, or other small business related fields. Must be a resident of Nash or Edgecombe County.
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