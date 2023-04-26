Please use this form to make your SITE tuition payments either as a one time charge or a monthly charge over 12 months. Although the form may make mention of donations, this form is for SITE tuition which is not a tax deductible donation. Donations to cover processing fees go directly to Zeffy and are not required. If you require financial assistance, would like to pay over the phone or with check or cash please contact Rabbi Lehrfield at [email protected].
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your donation goes to our mission!