Phillips/Bricks Alumni Association Endowment Scholarship- Phillips High School, Battleboro, NC. The school opened in 1949 and closed in 1972 after integration and transformed into what is now Phillips Middle School. During it's time as one of the five African American High Schools in Edgecombe County, it was led by Carlos Carraway (1949-1959) and James Erastus Batts (1959-1972) as it's resolute principals. It graduated 2500 students in twenty-three classes during it's years as a high school. This scholarship is awarded to all full or part-time students majoring in any field of study, who are residents of Edgecombe County, but with a specific focus on African American males and females who are need-based, and financially struggling. Recipients should also demonstrate examples of service and leadership in the community, school and civic organizations.
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