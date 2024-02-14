There is Hope Outreach Ministries Inc, is a non profit organization. Our mission is to inspire, encourage and empower, men, women and children through (9) religious/inspirational online and in-person platforms which includes: teaching the Word of God, Prayer, Workshops, Life Discussions, Testimonies, Music, Linking Professionals, How To’s, International Connections.
Donate to enhance our (9) religious/inspirational online and in-person platforms for all men, women and children.
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You'll receive a tax receipt for making a donation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your donation goes to our mission!