Sylvia "Red" Baker York Memorial Endowed Scholarship - This scholarship was established by family and friends in 1999 to honor Mrs. York, a Tarboro native who spent most of her professional career in Raleigh and became the senior loan officer with Crestar Mortgage. She was recognized as one of the most productive and respected loan officers in the Raleigh area. The scholarship is awarded to students in any curriculum.
Choose an amount:
$
You'll receive a tax receipt for making a donation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your donation goes to our mission!