This page was set up for members & guest who'd like to give their tithes and offerings online. Your tithes/offering online alleviates the need for you to write a check, or count out cash for tithes and offerings. You will also benefit from the accuracy in crediting your giving to the proper membership number. Temple Ruach Yisrael, will benefit by a reduction in administrative work allowing us to concentrate more on the work of YHWH,If you'd like to make a donation to a specific program or ministry, please indicate which when you make your donation. Thank you
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You'll receive a tax receipt for making a donation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your donation goes to our mission!