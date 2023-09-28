The PSAT will be administered AT NO COST to all interested 9th grade students in the HGM. PLEASE NOTE: LAUSD covers the cost of the test for 10/11th graders, but does not cover the cost for 9th graders. The magnet will be paying $18 per student in order to administer the 2023 test, supported by funding from the FHGM. If your student plans to take the test, and you would like to make a targeted contribution in order to help fund the 2023 PSAT please donate below IMPORTANT: Donations to Zeffy ( platform) is voluntary- you can select "other" and enter anything from $0 to whatever you want.
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