Donate to Junior Bruins 2025 Quebec Team. All nineteen Players have been selected from the Greater Boston area to represent the Greater Boston Junior Bruins in the 65th Annual Peewee International Hockey Tournament in Quebec City. We will be going to Quebec, Canada to play hockey for ten days in February. The team will be competing for the International AA Cup with teams from many other nations. Over 200,000 people will see these games which will be televised throughout Canada. In order to go, we must raise over $45,000. This is quite a job for 19 players. It would be very helpful if you would contribute by giving the team a donation. Your support will be greatly appreciated. Make sure reference the Players Number and Name into Donation option. Thank You
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