New Roads Foundation

Donate to make a difference for at risk youth in our community. Please feel free to check out our website for program information. Our Mission Statement " To help teenagers in need by guidance, making life changing decisions, education, self worth, self control and a more positive life, To leave no teen behind unchanged from their current situation. To help them make the right turn to a better way of life." Executive Summery This program has been carefully designed to help teens that are struggling in school, at home and / or in life in general. By mentor classes, motivation, special events, while working with schools, parents, and the community. This program will help change the teens outlook on life, progressing in hobbies, sports, and so much more. To help them towards a more positive present and future.