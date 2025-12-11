Donate to make a difference. We are raising funds to build a Veterans Trail at Veterans Memorial Park in Sierra Vista, AZ. Included will be 14 monuments to memorialize the sacrifice and service of our veterans. Donation to Zeffy is appreciated and optional and changeable. Contact the SVVMIF President at 520-234-7148 if you have questions.
Choose an amount:
$
You'll receive a tax receipt for making a donation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your donation goes to our mission!