Judge George M. Fountain Memorial Endowed Scholarship - This scholarship was established in 1998 by Judge Fountain’s wife, Nellie Lanier Fountain. A native of Tarboro, Judge Fountain began his law practice with his father in 1935. After serving in WWII, he continued to practice law and was appointed Special Superior Court Judge. He was later elected to Resident Superior Court Judge of the 7th Judicial District, where he served until his retirement in 1982. He was the first Superior Court judge to serve in all 100 counties of North Carolina and became known as one of the best judges to serve this state. The scholarship is awarded to students in the Criminal Justice program.
