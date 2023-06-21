A.R. Burnette Family Endowed Scholarship - Established in 1995 by Mr. Archie R. Burnette, Jr., this scholarship honors his parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.R. Burnette, and his sister, Doris. This family was outstanding in farming, civic affairs, and education in Edgecombe County. Doris Burnette was a teacher in the Tarboro City and Edgecombe County schools her entire professional life and was recognized and respected as one of the best educators of her time. This scholarship is awarded to students in any curriculum.