Joseph Dominic Nassrie, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund - was established by family and friends in memory of Joseph Dominic Nassrie who was a student at NCWC, and was awarded his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology just prior to his death after a heroic battle with cancer. The scholarship supports upperclassman pursing a major in Biology.
