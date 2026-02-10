KidsHeard™ Nation: Moose Member & Business Education Teacher Kenny Konkey "Shatter the Silence"
Teacher Fighting for KidsHeard™ Nation — Live from Nashville! August 1, 2026 • Pay‑Per‑View TV I’m stepping into the ring not just to fight — but to show my scars. As a Domestic Violence Survivor, I’m kickboxing to prove that scars aren’t weakness — they’re proof that healing is possible.
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