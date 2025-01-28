Miles Frederick Anderson Scholarship Fund - was established in loving memory of Miles F. Anderson who attended Wesleyan graduating in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in biology, chemistry, and environmental science. Preference will be given to a Junior or Senior actively pursuing a major in Biology, Chemistry, Environmental Science or Pre-Medicine.
