OHENAASIA GHANA MEDICAL INC

This Fundraiser is to help fund my lifelong goal of building a state of the art hospital for the Wenchi community back home in the Bono Region of Ghana. As a teenager at the age of 14, I experienced a traumatic medical event which gave me a disability. This changed my life and set me on a lifelong journey of ensuring that no child ever suffers such an unfortunate event ever in their lives. This motivated me to set up a state of the art hospital facility to provide healthcare for the under privileged children in the deprived areas of my community.