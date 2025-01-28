Universal Leaf North America Endowed Business Scholarship - was established by Universal Leaf North America U.S. Preference is given to a first-year student (including transfers) seeking a major in Business Administration and Accounting. Preferential consideration given to students, or their parents, who are involved in an agronomic industry.
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