1:26 Outdoors

Donation

2027 Wild Game Dinner Support

Our purpose is to bring people to a saving knowledge of the gospel of Jesus Christ. We want to build relationships with outdoors people to be able to share the gospel of Christ. We desire to hold events that will allow people that share our passion for the outdoors to come without hesitation and discomfort.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. We are a volunteer board and every dollar goes to the ministry.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.