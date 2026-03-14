1:26 Outdoors

1:26 Outdoors

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Our mission

1:26 Outdoors empowers individuals through outdoor experiences, fostering community and spiritual growth. They connect people with nature, promoting healing and transformation through activities like hunting, fishing, and fellowship.
Past events
Past events
2026 Wild Game Dinner
Event
2026 Wild Game Dinner
Mar 14, 4:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
1391 State Rd, Wadsworth, OH 44281, USA
More ways to support us
2027 Wild Game Dinner Support
Donation
2027 Wild Game Dinner Support
Our purpose is to bring people to a saving knowledge of the gospel of Jesus Christ. We want to build relationships with outdoors people to be able to share the gospel of Christ. We desire to hold events that will allow people that share our passion for the outdoors to come without hesitation and discomfort.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. We are a volunteer board and every dollar goes to the ministry.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://126outdoors.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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