1st Presbyterian Church, Anderson IN
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Our mission
1st Presbyterian Church in Anderson, IN, fosters a welcoming community through worship, service, and outreach, aiming to spread God's love and support spiritual growth while engaging in meaningful activities that enrich lives and strengthen faith.
Past events
Past events
Event
9th Street Improv Valentine's Dinner
Feb 13, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EST
230 W 9th St, Anderson, IN 46016, USA
Our website
https://www.1stpresanderson.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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