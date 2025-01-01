Shop

242 Outreach Inc's Dallas T-Shirt

242 Outreach T-Shirt ShopWhen you purchase a 242 Outreach t-shirt, you’re doing more than buying apparel—you’re helping us serve real people in real need.Every shirt supports our outreach efforts, including:• Care packages for families and the elderly• Community food distribution• Local service initiatives• Discipleship and Bible study resourcesThis is not just a shirt—it’s a way to give, serve, and represent the mission.Wear it. Share it. Be part of the impact.Thank you for partnering with 242 Outreach.