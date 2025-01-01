242 Outreach Inc

242 Outreach Inc

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Our mission

242 Outreach Inc empowers communities through education, mentorship, and resources, aiming to uplift individuals and foster sustainable growth. Their mission is to create lasting change by providing support and opportunities for personal and community development.
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Adopt-a-Family: Tallapoosa County Outreach
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Adopt-a-Family: Tallapoosa County Outreach
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242 Outreach Inc's Dallas T-Shirt
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242 Outreach Inc's Dallas T-Shirt
242 Outreach T-Shirt ShopWhen you purchase a 242 Outreach t-shirt, you’re doing more than buying apparel—you’re helping us serve real people in real need.Every shirt supports our outreach efforts, including:• Care packages for families and the elderly• Community food distribution• Local service initiatives• Discipleship and Bible study resourcesThis is not just a shirt—it’s a way to give, serve, and represent the mission.Wear it. Share it. Be part of the impact.Thank you for partnering with 242 Outreach.
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Our website

https://www.242outreach.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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