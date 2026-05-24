30-0272457

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Our mission
Wadsworth Grizzly Football fosters youth development through football, promoting teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. Our mission is to empower young athletes by providing quality coaching and a supportive environment for personal growth.
Events
Events
Event
2026 HS Poms
May 24, 4:00 PM - Jun 24, 8:00 PM EDT
Get your tickets
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2026 WHS Spirit & Camp Fee
Jun 24, 4:00 PM - Jul 12, 8:00 PM EDT
Learn more
Our website
https://wadsworthgrizzlyfootball.com/youth-football
Contact information
[email protected]
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