33-2672156
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
HASD promotes environmental sustainability through education, tree planting, and recycling initiatives. We engage the community in practical actions to foster eco-friendly habits and protect our local environment for future generations.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Custom
Halifax Jazz Band Performance
Jun 19, 6:30 - 7:15 PM EDT
269 Center St, Millersburg, PA 17061, USA
Learn more
Event
Halifax Wildcat Marching Invitational
Sep 19, 10:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
3940 Peters Mountain Rd, Halifax, PA 17032, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Rehearse-A-Thon
$0 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://hasd.us/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by