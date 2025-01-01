348 Golden Angels provides therapy canines to individuals in need, enhancing emotional well-being and quality of life. They focus on training, certification, and care for the dogs, ensuring impactful support for those facing challenges.
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Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every donation you make directly supports our mission.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.*All items are gifts given for each corresponding donation amount*-348 Golden Angels