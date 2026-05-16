36th EN BDE
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Our mission
The 36th EN BDE supports the CENTEX EN Ball, raising funds to enhance community engagement and celebrate the achievements of the engineering brigade. Your contributions directly impact the success of this important event.
Events
Events
Raffle
36th Engineer Brigade Swag Raffle
May 16, 12:00 AM - Jul 23, 11:00 AM CDT
View raffle
Event
Central Texas Engineer Ball Tickets
Aug 7, 7:00 - 11:00 PM CDT
3601 S W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX 76542, USA
Get your tickets
Contact information
[email protected]
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