36th EN BDE

36th EN BDE

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Our mission

The 36th EN BDE supports the CENTEX EN Ball, raising funds to enhance community engagement and celebrate the achievements of the engineering brigade. Your contributions directly impact the success of this important event.
Events
Events
36th Engineer Brigade Swag Raffle
Raffle
36th Engineer Brigade Swag Raffle
May 16, 12:00 AM - Jul 23, 11:00 AM CDT
View raffle
Central Texas Engineer Ball Tickets
Event
Central Texas Engineer Ball Tickets
Aug 7, 7:00 - 11:00 PM CDT
3601 S W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX 76542, USA
Get your tickets

Contact information

[email protected]
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