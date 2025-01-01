39-3731389

39-3731389

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Our mission

Melanin in Multifamily fosters community and belonging within the multifamily housing industry, connecting professionals and leaders to promote diversity, equity, and intentional networking through events like the MIMS Allies Mixer.
Events
Events
2026 Melanin In Mulitfamily Allies Mixer
Event
2026 Melanin In Mulitfamily Allies Mixer
Jun 16, 8:00 - 11:00 PM CDT
3014 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.melanininmultifamily.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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