39-3731389

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Our mission
Melanin in Multifamily fosters community and belonging within the multifamily housing industry, connecting professionals and leaders to promote diversity, equity, and intentional networking through events like the MIMS Allies Mixer.
Events
Events
Event
2026 Melanin In Mulitfamily Allies Mixer
Jun 16, 8:00 - 11:00 PM CDT
3014 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.melanininmultifamily.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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