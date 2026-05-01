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Our mission
M.O.V.E. Dance Studio empowers youth through dance, blending faith and artistry to foster confidence and creativity. Our mission is to create a supportive environment where dancers can express their God-given gifts and grow with purpose.
Events
Events
Event
“Don’t Look Back” Dance recital
May 28, 5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
17000 Monterey Rd, Morgan Hill, CA 95037, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://designsbykmm.my.canva.site/move-dance-studio
Contact information
[email protected]
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