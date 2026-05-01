4A Sister's Club

4A Sister's Club

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Our mission

4A Sister's Club empowers lupus warriors through community support and fundraising. Their mission is to raise awareness, provide resources, and fund research for lupus treatments, fostering hope and resilience in those affected by the disease.
Events
Events
Annual Lupus Gala "Wings of Hope"
Event
Annual Lupus Gala "Wings of Hope"
May 22, 6:00 - 11:00 PM CDT
124 S Buchanan St, Lafayette, LA 70501, USA
Get your tickets
FIGHT LUPUS! Annual Walk For A Cure
Event
FIGHT LUPUS! Annual Walk For A Cure
May 23, 9:00 - 12:00 PM CDT
500 Girard Park Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.4asistersclub.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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