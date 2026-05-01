4A Sister's Club
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Our mission
4A Sister's Club empowers lupus warriors through community support and fundraising. Their mission is to raise awareness, provide resources, and fund research for lupus treatments, fostering hope and resilience in those affected by the disease.
Events
Events
Event
Annual Lupus Gala "Wings of Hope"
May 22, 6:00 - 11:00 PM CDT
124 S Buchanan St, Lafayette, LA 70501, USA
Get your tickets
Event
FIGHT LUPUS! Annual Walk For A Cure
May 23, 9:00 - 12:00 PM CDT
500 Girard Park Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.4asistersclub.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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