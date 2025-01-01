55th Wing Association

Donation

EC-130H Retirement Celebration

EC-130H COMPASS CALL--Making enemies vulnerable and protecting friendly forces for 44 years (1982-2026)Your contribution supports the EC-130H Compass Call Retirement Celebration, 11-12 Sep 2026 at Davis Monthan AFB. Honoring the aircraft, missions, and Airmen who sustained this unique capability. This event recognizes years of service, discipline, quiet professionalism!Gifts help cover ceremony and reception costs, preserve unit history, and ensure all ranks can take part in marking this retirement and passing of the mission. Thank you for standing with the 55th ECG community as we close this chapter and honor those who served.