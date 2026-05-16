Donation

Because Dogs Deserve Better

603 Canine Rescue was founded with one simple mission: to give dogs in need a safe place, proper care, and the second chance they deserve. We are dedicated to rescuing dogs from overcrowded shelters, and high-risk situations, providing veterinary care, safe quarantine, rehabilitation, and loving adoptive homes. As we continue building our rescue, we are committed to doing things the right way through ethical rescue practices, transparency, teamwork, and compassion for every dog that enters our care.Although we are just getting started, our team has spent countless hours preparing our facility, developing medical and safety protocols, partnering with veterinarians and fellow rescues, and creating a strong foundation for the future of 603 Canine Rescue.We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and every donation directly helps us provide food, veterinary care, transport, supplies, and daily care for dogs in our program. Thank you for supporting us from the very beginning and helping us make a difference one dog at a time.