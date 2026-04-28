728 Cadets Corp
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Our mission
728 Cadets Corp empowers youth through music and performance, fostering teamwork and discipline. They provide opportunities for artistic expression and personal growth, aiming to inspire and develop the next generation of leaders in the arts.
Past events
Past events
Event
River Valley Winter Arts 2026 Banquet
Apr 28, 6:30 - 9:00 PM CDT
9100 Quaday Ave NE, Otsego, MN 55330, USA
Event
MPA: River Valley Winter Arts Home Show, MPA
Mar 21, 3:30 - 9:00 PM CDT
900 School St NW, Elk River, MN 55330, USA
Event
NSC: River Valley Winter Arts Home Show, NSC
Mar 21, 1:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
900 School St NW, Elk River, MN 55330, USA
Our website
https://728cadets.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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